Financial Analysis: Semrush (SEMR) vs. Its Peers

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) is one of 399 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Semrush to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Semrush and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semrush 0 3 4 0 2.57 Semrush Competitors 2732 13364 24521 677 2.56

Semrush currently has a consensus price target of $22.21, suggesting a potential upside of 89.87%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 36.66%. Given Semrush’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Semrush is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Semrush and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Semrush $188.00 million -$3.29 million -585.00 Semrush Competitors $1.76 billion $283.31 million 2.34

Semrush’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Semrush. Semrush is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.3% of Semrush shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Semrush and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semrush -1.75% -1.98% -1.42% Semrush Competitors -114.38% -63.38% -6.37%

Summary

Semrush peers beat Semrush on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Semrush Company Profile (Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc. develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

