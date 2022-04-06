Filtronic (LON:FTC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.11

Shares of Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.11 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 11.06 ($0.14). Filtronic shares last traded at GBX 11.25 ($0.15), with a volume of 313,834 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 11.10.

Get Filtronic alerts:

In other Filtronic news, insider Jonathan Neale purchased 199,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £19,987 ($26,212.46). Also, insider Richard Gibbs purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($26,229.51).

Filtronic plc designs, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications products for mobile telecommunications infrastructure, defense and aerospace, and public safety market sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It provides mmWave transceiver modules; RF conditioning equipment, including antenna sharing, cross-band, and in-band combiners, as well as custom filters and combiners; tower top amplifiers; and microwave and mmWave components comprising GaN amplifiers, microwave and mmWave filters and diplexers, E-band power amplifiers, and data links.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Filtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.