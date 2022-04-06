Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Shares Up 2.3%

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.14 and last traded at $17.14. 4,372 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 3,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99.

Get Ferrellgas Partners alerts:

About Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR)

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrellgas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.