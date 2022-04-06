Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Shares Up 2.3%

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.14 and last traded at $17.14. 4,372 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 3,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99.
About Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ferrellgas Partners (FGPR)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrellgas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.