Felise Feingold Sells 1,636 Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) SVP Felise Feingold sold 1,636 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $15,083.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of KVHI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.01. 36,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,977. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.99 million, a PE ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $43.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 120.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 12,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in KVH Industries by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of KVH Industries from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

About KVH Industries (Get Rating)

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.