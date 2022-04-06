Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.760-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.05. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $33.05 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $399,069,000 after acquiring an additional 405,563 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,714,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 75,691 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,486,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

