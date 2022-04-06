Fear (FEAR) Reaches Market Cap of $3.45 Million

Fear (FEAR) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Fear has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $452,396.00 worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fear has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Fear coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00035488 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00104486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Fear

FEAR is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Fear Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

