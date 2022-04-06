Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,194,000 after purchasing an additional 807,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,664,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,958,000 after buying an additional 386,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 95.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,246,000 after buying an additional 2,766,806 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.8% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,732,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,219,000 after buying an additional 127,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 21.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,726,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,948,000 after buying an additional 832,791 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,836,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average is $57.25. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

