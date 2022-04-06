Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmer Bros. Co. is in the business of roasting, packaging and distributing coffee and allied products to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, convenience stores and fast food outlets. The company’s primary raw material is green coffee. Green coffee is purchased through domestic commodity brokers. Coffee is an agricultural commodity, and is subject to fluctuations of both price and supply. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Farmer Bros. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FARM stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $139.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.55. Farmer Bros. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.06.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $118.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.80 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 30.50% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,061,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 3rd quarter worth about $524,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee, flavored and unflavored teas, coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers, culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces, and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

