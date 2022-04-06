Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 13,168 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 191,485 shares.The stock last traded at $9.93 and had previously closed at $9.93.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Far Peak Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,914,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Far Peak Acquisition by 2,419.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 979,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,746,000 after buying an additional 940,646 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Far Peak Acquisition by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 702,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 155,565 shares during the period. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,863,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Far Peak Acquisition by 478.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 267,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 221,400 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Far Peak Acquisition (FPAC)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Far Peak Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Far Peak Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.