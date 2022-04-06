F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Director Mark Wahlberg Sells 11,290 Shares

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) Director Mark Wahlberg sold 11,290 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $125,319.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Wahlberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Mark Wahlberg sold 200 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $2,214.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Mark Wahlberg sold 13,044 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $145,049.28.

On Monday, March 28th, Mark Wahlberg sold 12,321 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $137,502.36.

On Friday, March 25th, Mark Wahlberg sold 45,894 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $517,684.32.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Mark Wahlberg sold 50,117 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $607,418.04.

On Monday, March 21st, Mark Wahlberg sold 65,236 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $802,402.80.

On Thursday, March 17th, Mark Wahlberg sold 71,900 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $951,956.00.

NYSE:FXLV traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $10.96. The stock had a trading volume of 442,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,531. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

F45 Training ( NYSE:FXLV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F45 Training Holdings Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FXLV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.10.

About F45 Training (Get Rating)

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. It offers consumers functional workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. The company provides its workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. It operates in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally.

