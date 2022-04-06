F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Director Mark Wahlberg Sells 11,290 Shares

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) Director Mark Wahlberg sold 11,290 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $125,319.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Mark Wahlberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 1st, Mark Wahlberg sold 200 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $2,214.00.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Mark Wahlberg sold 13,044 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $145,049.28.
- On Monday, March 28th, Mark Wahlberg sold 12,321 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $137,502.36.
- On Friday, March 25th, Mark Wahlberg sold 45,894 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $517,684.32.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Mark Wahlberg sold 50,117 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $607,418.04.
- On Monday, March 21st, Mark Wahlberg sold 65,236 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $802,402.80.
- On Thursday, March 17th, Mark Wahlberg sold 71,900 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $951,956.00.
NYSE:FXLV traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $10.96. The stock had a trading volume of 442,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,531. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $17.75.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on FXLV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.10.
About F45 Training (Get Rating)
F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. It offers consumers functional workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. The company provides its workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. It operates in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F45 Training (FXLV)
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.