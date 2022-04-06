EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $8.50 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EZPW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EZCORP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EZCORP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.13.

EZCORP stock opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $359.53 million, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.39. EZCORP has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $8.80.

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $220.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.72 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 4.47%. Research analysts forecast that EZCORP will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 42.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of EZCORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EZCORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 22.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers.

