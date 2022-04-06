Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EXPD. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.67.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD opened at $97.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $97.15 and a 12-month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 315.0% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 83,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after acquiring an additional 63,329 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 27,576 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 87,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 28,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.