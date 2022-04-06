Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Shares Down 3%

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Rating) shares fell 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $74.90 and last traded at $75.35. 6,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 3,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.65.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.10.
Exor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXXRF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exor (EXXRF)
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Exor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.