Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Shares Down 3%

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Rating) shares fell 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $74.90 and last traded at $75.35. 6,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 3,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.65.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.10.

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, reinsurance, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand; and reinsures agriculture, aviation/space, casualty, catastrophe, energy, engineering, financial, marine, motor, multiline, and property risks, as well as provides mortality, longevity, accident and health, and alternative risk products.

