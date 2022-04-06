ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Cowen

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

EXLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.20.

EXLS stock opened at $149.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.47. ExlService has a one year low of $90.88 and a one year high of $149.69.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ExlService will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan acquired 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.04 per share, for a total transaction of $171,818.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anita Mahon acquired 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $138.05 per share, with a total value of $158,757.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,613 shares of company stock valued at $604,726 over the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in ExlService by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in ExlService by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ExlService by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

