Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €33.00 by UBS Group

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €33.00 ($36.26) target price by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($45.05) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €34.00 ($37.36) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($36.26) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($41.76) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.80 ($25.05) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €32.99 ($36.25).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €24.82 ($27.27) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($29.43) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($36.23). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €26.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of €27.61.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.