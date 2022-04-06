EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Receives $30.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EVOP shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, Director Gregory S. Pope purchased 20,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.61 per share, with a total value of $452,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,634,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,716,000 after acquiring an additional 20,990 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,574,000 after acquiring an additional 26,379 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 13,523.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVO Payments stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -586.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average is $23.36. EVO Payments has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.46.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $133.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. EVO Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EVO Payments will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

