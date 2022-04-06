Everest (ID) Tops 1-Day Volume of $55,422.00

Everest (ID) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. Everest has a market cap of $21.72 million and approximately $55,422.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Everest has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Everest coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Everest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00046662 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.03 or 0.07325830 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,861.35 or 1.00226772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00053444 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.