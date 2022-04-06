Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Gap Down to $46.74

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.74, but opened at $45.13. Everbridge shares last traded at $45.02, with a volume of 437 shares trading hands.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Everbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.53.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.81.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Everbridge’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Everbridge by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 21,133 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Everbridge by 7.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 209,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,621,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Everbridge by 1.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 158,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,970,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 59.8% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

