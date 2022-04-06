Ether Zero Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (ETZ)

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $82,053.61 and $3,762.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.72 or 0.07346219 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00091341 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.