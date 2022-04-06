Equities Analysts Set Expectations for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for SolarEdge Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $359.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SolarEdge Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SEDG. UBS Group lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $339.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.36.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $328.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $389.71.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total value of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,214 shares of company stock worth $11,633,666. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

