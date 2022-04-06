Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Indivior PLC’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:INVVY)

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Indivior in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Indivior’s FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.
INVVY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Indivior in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Indivior from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th.
Indivior Company Profile (Get Rating)
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Indivior (INVVY)
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.