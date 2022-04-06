Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Indivior PLC’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:INVVY)

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Indivior in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Indivior’s FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

INVVY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Indivior in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Indivior from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of Indivior stock opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. Indivior has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average is $16.32.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

