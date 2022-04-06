EQT (NYSE:EQT) Trading Up 2.3%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) was up 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.08 and last traded at $37.05. Approximately 35,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,974,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.23.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.47%.

EQT declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,059,000. Forrestal Agricultural Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,175,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,716,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,875,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter worth $108,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

