EQT (NYSE:EQT) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.87

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.87 and last traded at $35.92, with a volume of 96908 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.03.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. EQT’s payout ratio is presently -11.47%.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in EQT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 164,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in EQT by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

