ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ePlus inc. is a leading provider of technology solutions. ePlus enables organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure and supply chain processes by delivering world-class IT products from top manufacturers, professional services, flexible lease financing, proprietary software, and patented business methods. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from data center to security, cloud, and collaboration, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ePlus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $54.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.97. ePlus has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $69.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. ePlus had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $494.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ePlus will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

