Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Price Target Cut to SEK 215

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from SEK 236 to SEK 215 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EPOKY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 221 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.00.

Shares of EPOKY stock opened at $21.49 on Monday. Epiroc AB has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average is $22.78.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

