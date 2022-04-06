EPIK Prime (EPIK) Market Capitalization Achieves $20.60 Million

EPIK Prime (EPIK) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. EPIK Prime has a total market cap of $20.60 million and $5.19 million worth of EPIK Prime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EPIK Prime has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EPIK Prime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0879 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EPIK Prime alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00035712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00104641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

EPIK Prime Profile

EPIK Prime is a coin. EPIK Prime’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,382,715 coins. EPIK Prime’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLMP (Blockchain Licensing Marketplace) is a B2B2C blockchain company processing B2B2C transactions and providing value through efficiency, traceability, and security. BLMP is pioneering licensed virtual goods and the mission of BLMP is to connect the intellectual property licensing industry with digital platforms. BLMP leverages crypto-token technology built on blockchain as a means to very easily produce and exchange liquid value in digital ecosystems. The Epik token powers BLMP's B2B blockchain licensing platform and is used to facilitate the creation, distribution, and sale of licensed virtual goods. BLMP intends to use ERC-721 to handle the unique tokenization of virtual goods meaning that each ERC-721 token represents a single, unique virtual good item on the blockchain. “

EPIK Prime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EPIK Prime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EPIK Prime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EPIK Prime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EPIK Prime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EPIK Prime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.