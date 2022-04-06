Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Receives $51.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Envista in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,702 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $5,621,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 2,958 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $141,481.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,488 shares of company stock worth $7,608,414 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 357.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Envista by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Envista by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Envista during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Shares of NYSE:NVST traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,007. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Envista will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

