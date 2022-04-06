Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,430.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,400 ($31.48) to GBX 2,700 ($35.41) in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,430 ($31.87) to GBX 2,530 ($33.18) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,165 ($28.39) to GBX 2,060 ($27.02) in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

GMVHF opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. Entain has a twelve month low of $18.46 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.40.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

