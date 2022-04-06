Entain (LON:ENT) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Citigroup in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

ENT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.48) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.54) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,354 ($30.87) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,197.63 ($28.82).

Get Entain alerts:

ENT opened at GBX 1,677.50 ($22.00) on Monday. Entain has a twelve month low of GBX 1,170.36 ($15.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,500 ($32.79). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,619.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30. The company has a market cap of £9.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75.

In related news, insider Victoria Jarman acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($18.89) per share, with a total value of £24,480 ($32,104.92).

About Entain (Get Rating)

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.