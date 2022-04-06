Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Enphase Energy worth $14,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,008,000. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 870.5% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $57,908,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 80,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $14,052,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total value of $695,983.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

ENPH opened at $211.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.97 and its 200-day moving average is $181.96. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 207.09 and a beta of 1.27. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.99.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

