Enigma (ENG) Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last Week

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $497,191.95 and $240,594.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0358 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.87 or 0.00271717 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00013366 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004777 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000754 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00024810 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.61 or 0.00674668 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.