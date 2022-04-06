ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €19.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €19.00 ($20.88) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.24% from the company’s current price.

ENI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($18.13) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €14.90 ($16.37) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.70 ($16.15) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.30 ($16.81) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.80 ($18.46) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €15.83 ($17.39).

ENI stock opened at €13.50 ($14.84) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.61. ENI has a 1 year low of €9.38 ($10.31) and a 1 year high of €14.80 ($16.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion and a PE ratio of 7.96.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

