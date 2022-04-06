Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.42

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.42 and traded as high as C$16.46. Enerplus shares last traded at C$16.41, with a volume of 1,519,496 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on ERF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.14.

The company has a market cap of C$3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.92.

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Rating ) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$326.26 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 1.8899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.80%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 64,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.51, for a total value of C$1,061,843.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 309,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,114,479.08.

Enerplus Company Profile (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

