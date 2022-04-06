Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $15.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $12.60 on Monday. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $258.83 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 53.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enerplus will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at $48,945,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,599,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,400 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,443,309 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,847,000 after buying an additional 1,528,379 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 9,240,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,761,000 after buying an additional 1,204,736 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

