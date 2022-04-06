Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.79

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.79 and last traded at $18.12, with a volume of 40908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NRGV shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. It offers various solutions, such as gravity energy storage comprising EVX product platform, which provides a scalable and modular architecture that can scale to multi-gigawatt-hour storage capacity; energy vault resiliency center, a modular system architecture; and energy vault commercial demonstration units.

