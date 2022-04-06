Endor Protocol Trading 1.1% Higher This Week (EDR)

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $835,348.04 and approximately $30,733.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006980 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.87 or 0.00271717 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00013366 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004777 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001667 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000754 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.45 or 0.00235100 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00024810 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002429 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.