Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Shares Down 11.6%

Shares of Embark Technology Inc (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) were down 11.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $5.58. Approximately 7,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 791,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

A number of research firms recently commented on EMBK. KeyCorp began coverage on Embark Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Embark Technology from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Embark Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74.

Embark Technology ( NASDAQ:EMBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Embark Technology Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Embark Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Embark Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Embark Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Embark Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Embark Technology Company Profile

Embark Trucks Inc is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

