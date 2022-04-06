Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel small molecule medicines to treat many rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations. The company’s lead product candidate consists ELX-02, is an optimized aminoglycoside designed to restore full-length functional proteins. It operates primarily in Waltham, MA and Rehovot, Israel. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Sevion Therapeutics Inc., is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.64.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.55. 239,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.35. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $3.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 18,444 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $783,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 250.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 437,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 312,900 shares in the last quarter. 23.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

