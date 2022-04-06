Einsteinium (EMC2) Reaches Market Cap of $5.00 Million

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $5.00 million and approximately $6,695.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.86 or 0.00264591 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00013227 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001403 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,461,976 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

