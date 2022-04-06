Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EDUC opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $18.60.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 6.38%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Educational Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDUC. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Educational Development during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Educational Development by 575.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Educational Development by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

