EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) Stock Price Up 0.4%

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

