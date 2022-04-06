Edgeware (EDG) One Day Volume Tops $890,119.00

Edgeware (EDG) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Edgeware has a total market cap of $33.48 million and $890,119.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Edgeware has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeware alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00036181 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00106035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,777,407,076 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,155,107 coins. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.