Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $19.31 and last traded at $19.31, with a volume of 6879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $1.379 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.25%. This is an increase from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is 6.12%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

