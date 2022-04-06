ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives C$8.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.45.

ECN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on ECN Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on ECN Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Standpoint Research lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 63,200 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.77 per share, with a total value of C$364,853.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,433,400 shares in the company, valued at C$8,275,018.20.

ECN stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 228,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,937. The stock has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.28. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$4.60 and a 52-week high of C$12.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is presently 1.46%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

