eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.200-$4.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of EBAY opened at $56.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.45 and its 200 day moving average is $65.11. eBay has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that eBay will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush cut their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.88.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in eBay by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,747 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $785,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in eBay by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in eBay by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

