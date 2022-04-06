Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 8th

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 53.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 16,885 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 63.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 329,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 42,258 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

