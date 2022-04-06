Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

NYSE EVN opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.48 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 50,966 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 326,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

