easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives $760.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJYGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $773.33.

A number of analysts have commented on ESYJY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on easyJet from GBX 900 ($11.80) to GBX 800 ($10.49) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on easyJet from GBX 535 ($7.02) to GBX 620 ($8.13) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

ESYJY stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $7.11. 12,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,522. easyJet has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $15.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.20.

About easyJet (Get Rating)

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

