easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives $760.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $773.33.

A number of analysts have commented on ESYJY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on easyJet from GBX 900 ($11.80) to GBX 800 ($10.49) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on easyJet from GBX 535 ($7.02) to GBX 620 ($8.13) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

ESYJY stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $7.11. 12,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,522. easyJet has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $15.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.20.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

