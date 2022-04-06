Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Gap Up to $6.29

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.29, but opened at $6.52. Eastman Kodak shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 7,761 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eastman Kodak in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $526.76 million, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.64.

In other news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp acquired 250,693 shares of Eastman Kodak stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,526,720.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Randy Vandagriff sold 16,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $101,754.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 2,694,872 shares of company stock worth $15,538,766 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KODK. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Kodak during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,689,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,710,000. GMT Capital Corp grew its position in Eastman Kodak by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 981,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 182,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Eastman Kodak during the 4th quarter worth approximately $637,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Kodak by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 83,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

