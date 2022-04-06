Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Up 4.4%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.54 and last traded at $14.54. 29,921 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 899,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESTE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 329.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 218.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

